Redefining Care, Reimagining Living

DA NANG, Vietnam, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Da Nang Global Business Summit 2026: Silver Generation Innovation Edition will convene on Friday, May 15, 2026, at the Pullman Danang Beach Resort. This executive summit brings together high-level business leaders, policymakers, international investors, and healthcare pioneers to architect the future of elderly care, integrated healthcare, and senior living models in Vietnam. The event is set to firmly position Da Nang as a high-potential strategic hub for the "Silver Economy" in Southeast Asia.

As population aging becomes a global trend, this summit focuses on unlocking opportunities within Vietnam's rapidly expanding elderly healthcare market. According to the Phoenix Research (2025) report, "Vietnam Elderly Care Market: Homecare, Assisted Living and Digital Telecare Transformation (2025–2033)," the market is projected to grow from USD 940 million in 2025 to USD 1.79 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Notably, Central Vietnam—led by Da Nang—is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of approximately 9.1%.

Ms. Huynh Thanh Thuy, Founder & CEO of Lion Huynh Tran Co., Ltd. – the summit's organizer, stated:

"We are not just hosting a summit; we are architecting a new future for aging in Vietnam. By bridging international expertise with Da Nang's unique potential, we aim to transform the 'Silver Economy' from a demographic challenge into a thriving, high-tech ecosystem. Our goal is to make Da Nang the heart of medical tourism and modern senior living in Southeast Asia—where innovation goes alongside dignity"

Strategic Pillars & Key Discussions

The summit will feature high-impact keynote speeches and expert panel discussions covering:

A Distinguished Global Faculty

The summit is honored to host a prestigious Advisory Board and International Speakers, including:

The participation of these global experts provides multi-dimensional perspectives on the elderly care industry, from medical strategies and technological innovation to integrated living models.

The summit is supported by strategic and media partners, including the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center, Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Danang YBA, EuroCham, CST Committee, La La Land Communications & Advertising, Vietcetera, Danang FantastiCity, and FoundersUp.

A special thanks to PR Newswire – the official Press Release Distribution Partner of the Da Nang Global Business Summit 2026, ensuring the summit's vision reaches a global audience.

Furthermore, the program is made possible through the collaboration of key sponsors and partners: Vinmec Da Nang International Hospital, Savills Vietnam, AmCham Central Vietnam, Digital Health Partnership, Axel Health Group, DataHouse, Tra Vinh University, Pullman Danang Beach Resort and Esco Beach Bar & Restaurant.

By uniting policymakers, domestic enterprises, and global investors, the Da Nang Global Business Summit 2026 - Silver Generation Innovation Edition is poised to become the primary catalyst for the Silver Generation living models in Southeast Asia.