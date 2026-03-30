The ruling and main opposition parties said Monday they agreed to pass a 25 trillion-won ($16.5 billion) extra budget bill proposed by the government by April 10.

The supplementary budget aims to ease the burden of rising oil prices and protect small businesses and vulnerable households from the economic repercussions of the war in the Middle East.

The agreement to pass the bill by April 10 was announced by the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), as part of a broader agreement on the schedule for April's extraordinary session of the National Assembly.

Under the agreement, the session will begin this Friday, with a budget speech scheduled for Thursday and questioning and deliberation by the special parliamentary budget committee set for April 7 and 8.

In addition, the two sides agreed to hold parliamentary interpellation sessions on April 3, 6 and 13.

"Today we are agreeing on the schedule for the April extraordinary session as it relates to the extra budget," PPP floor leader Rep. Song Eon-seog said.

"I expect the ruling and opposition parties to hold in-depth discussions on the details of the extra budget proposal at the budget committee," he added. (Yonhap)