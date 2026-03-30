As BTS’ new track “Swim” echoed across the Han River, a cruise ship slicing through the river became the center of a unique fan experience, blending music, visuals and memorable shared moments among fans under Seoul’s spring night sky.

Following Spotify’s fan campaign event “Spotify X BTS Swimside” in New York on March 23, the fan experience continued at the Han River near Yeouido Hangang Park in western Seoul, where approximately 2,000 Spotify Premium users were invited from March 27 to 29. The event, launched to celebrate BTS’ comeback, was designed to expand how fans experience music, transforming individual moments with the album into a shared one.

In the park, an immersive space inspired by BTS’ newest LP “Arirang” was installed. At the Spotify Lighthouse pop-up event, visitors were seen leaving messages for BTS, either congratulating the group for their newest album or expressing their love for the boy group. All 14 tracks from the album echoed through the park, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the new release.

The cruise ship itself was fully transformed into a BTS-themed space, featuring large LED screens, photos of the seven members hung in the space, as well as purple lighting, the signature color of the BTS fandom. Fans took photos of themselves with albums and their Army Bomb, the group's official light stick, while many also danced and sang along to the songs blasting through the speakers.

Throughout the hourlong session, fans took part in various interactive activities, including a sing-along to the album’s lead track “Swim,” where they gathered around a screen to watch the music video while waving their Army Bombs. Another fan favorite was the “Sound Wave Bar,” where drinks inspired by the visuals of “Arirang” were offered to those who participated in Spotify’s BTS music quiz.

One of the highlights of the night was the projection of media art synced to BTS’ new tracks that illuminated the river during the cruise. Fireworks timed to three tracks featured on the latest album — “Swim,” “Hooligan” and “Normal” — were undoubtedly a crowd favorite, leaving many in awe.

“I applied because I wanted to listen to the new album through high-quality speakers. It’s nice that I get to do that while taking in the view of the Han River,” Brazilian fan Yasmin Machado Dias told The Korea Herald. “I planned my trip to Korea from Brazil just to celebrate BTS’ comeback and being a part of this event makes it even more special.”