Outgoing Tanzanian envoy to Korea Togolani Edriss Mavura and Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young discussed Tanzania-Korea relations and Africa Day cooperation on Monday.

Africa Day, observed on May 25, marks the 1963 founding of the Organization of African Unity (now African Union) and celebrates African independence, culture and shared progress.

Since 2024, 19 African embassies in Seoul have co-hosted the event with Herald Media Group, with this year’s celebration set for May 20.

Mavura lauded the “Bridge to Africa” series for highlighting Korea-Africa ties, described Korea as feeling like home, and urged continued focus on Africa while thanking the outlet for its support.

Since 2024, The Korea Herald has published interviews, analyses and feature stories under its “Bridge to Africa” series, highlighting diplomatic and economic ties between South Korea and African nations.

Choi congratulated Mavura on his forthcoming UN posting in New York, noting that Africa Day could, over time, serve as a platform to advance bilateral and multilateral engagement between Korea and African countries.

“The Korea Herald will continue to amplify Korea-Africa relations through media diplomacy and content initiatives to bridge the information gap,” Choi said.

"The upcoming Korea-Africa Ministerial Meeting in June will further pave the way for deeper cooperation," he added.

Mavura is a seasoned Tanzanian diplomat and current ambassador to South Korea, appointed as Tanzania’s next Permanent Representative to the UN in New York.