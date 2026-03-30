OCI Holdings said Monday its Malaysian unit, OCI TerraSus, has secured a $125 million financing agreement with the International Finance Corporation, the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group.

The funding will support the construction and operation of a semiconductor materials plant in Sarawak, developed by OCI Tokuyama Semiconductor Materials, a 50-50 joint venture between OCI TerraSus and Tokuyama Corporation.

Located in Bintulu, the facility will produce ultra-high-purity, semiconductor-grade polysilicon — known as “11-nines” for its 99.999999999 percent purity — using renewable hydropower. Following customer qualification processes, the plant aims to reach full-scale production of 8,000 metric tons annually by 2029.

Semiconductor-grade polysilicon carries significantly higher technical barriers than solar-grade materials, making it a key upstream component in advanced chip manufacturing. OCI said the investment will help strengthen global semiconductor supply chains while creating high-quality jobs in the region.

The IFC’s involvement also requires the project to meet stringent global standards on carbon management, human rights, and industrial health and safety throughout the loan period.

“Securing this investment after meeting the IFC’s rigorous screening standards is a landmark achievement,” an OCI official said. “It validates both the competitiveness of our semiconductor business and our ESG capabilities.”

The company added it will continue to align its operations with global sustainability benchmarks as it expands in high-value semiconductor materials.