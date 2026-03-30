LS Cable & System reported its highest-ever profits in 2025, fueled by growing investment in power grid development and surging demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Last year, South Korea's biggest cable company posted sales of 7.59 trillion won ($5.01 billion) and operating profit of 279.8 billion won, up 12.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, from a year earlier. Both figures marked all-time highs.

The company attributed the growth mainly to expanding demand for high-voltage direct current, or HVDC, systems and submarine cables.

LS Cable's order backlog climbed to 7.63 trillion won at the end of 2025, up 22 percent from 2024, marking the highest on record.

Analysts said the company has benefited from rising investment in power transmission infrastructure as governments and utility companies expand electricity networks to support AI data centers and renewable energy projects.

The company’s subsidiaries also reported strong performances.

Power cable manufacturer LS Eco Energy posted sales of 960.1 billion won and an operating profit of 66.8 billion won in 2025, up 10.5 percent and 49.2 percent, respectively, sustaining double-digit growth for the second consecutive year.

The company said the improvement was driven by growing demand for power infrastructure for AI data centers in Southeast Asia, as well as increased cross-selling with LS Cable & Systems in North America and European markets.

LS Marine Solution, another subsidiary that specializes in submarine cables, posted sales of 244.2 billion won, up 87.4 percent from a year earlier, driven by increased installation work for submarine cables at offshore wind farms.

LS Cable is also stepping up efforts to broaden its global manufacturing footprint and strengthen its supply chain.

The cable giant is building a submarine cable plant in the US and a bus duct plant in Mexico. It is also partnering with Australian rare-earth producer Lynas to produce rare-earth metals.

“Amid growing importance of energy security, the value of having the capability to carry out large-scale infrastructure projects is increasing,” an LS Cable official said. “We expect to achieve 10 trillion won in sales in 2030.”