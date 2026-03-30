At the very back of the Gyeongbokgung grounds sits a quiet study once reserved for kings. Starting Wednesday, the space opens to the public for a brief season.

Korea Heritage Service said Monday that Jibokjae, along with the neighboring Parujeong pavilion, will operate as a library from April 1 through Oct. 31. Access will be limited to select periods: the space will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, during the summer months of June to August, and over the Chuseok holiday.

Jibokjae, which means "a place where precious treasures are kept," served as a library and office for King Gojong, who also received foreign envoys there. The royal library is believed to have housed about 40,000 books. The hall stands between Parujeong, an octagonal two-story pavilion, and Hyeopgildang, a single-story structure.

Now lined with some 1,700 volumes on Joseon-era (1392-1910) history, culture and royal records, the refashioned space invites visitors to read and rest within the palace grounds.

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the library will be available to anyone entering Gyeongbokgung.