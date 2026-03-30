SINGAPORE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of Japan's enchanting cherry blossom season, digital travel platform Agoda notes a 36% rise in domestic accommodation searches for prime blossom-viewing destinations. This increase, observed in February for check-ins during the peak blooming period from mid- to late March, suggests that many travelers prefer to finalize their plans closer to the bloom dates to ensure they capture the full splendor of the blossoms.

Hiroshima observed the highest growth in travel interest during the March cherry blossom season with a 48% increase in accommodation searches, followed by Nagoya with a 42% increase. Other popular destinations include Kanazawa (+39%), Kyoto (+36%), Kochi (+31%), and Wakayama (+26%).

These locations offer stunning spots to admire the blossoms, such as Hiroshima's Shukkeien Garden and Kyoto's Maruyama Park, where the iconic weeping cherry tree draws visitors for both day and night-time viewing. Nagoya's Tsuruma Park and Kanazawa's Kenrokuen Garden provide picturesque settings with cherry-lined paths. Visitors can also immerse themselves in cultural experiences at cherry blossom festivals like those at Kanazawa Castle and Kochi Castle, featuring traditional music, live performances, local crafts and tea ceremonies.

The allure of Japan's famous cherry blossoms extends beyond its borders, attracting international travelers eager to witness this natural spectacle. Agoda's data highlights that South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the Philippines are the top markets showing interest in visiting Japan during this season.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, shared, "Our data shows a clear growth in last-minute travel interest to experience Japan's iconic cherry blossom season. We see travelers from all corners of the world eager to experience this fleeting beauty, and we're thrilled to help them find the perfect spot to enjoy these breathtaking blossoms. Agoda's easy-to-use platform and search filters provide the flexibility travelers need to seize these unique opportunities."

For those planning a spontaneous cherry blossom escape, Agoda offers a vast selection of over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking for a seamless experience. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more information.