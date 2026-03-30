Irene of Red Velvet wants everyone to be their own biggest fan and exclaims it through her first solo studio album, “Biggest Fan,” which released Monday.

Irene not only looks back at her life, but works up the courage to appreciate and accept herself, hoping listeners will offer warm words to themselves when they listen to her new music, she said via label SM Entertainment.

The 10-track LP marks her return as a solo singer, close to 1 1/2 years since her first EP, “Like A Flower.” She was set to discuss the newest endeavor on a livestream later Monday. From May, she will embark on a solo tour, on which she is expected to visit Taiwan capital Taipei, Macao, Singapore and Bangkok, after kicking off in Seoul.