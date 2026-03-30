Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Monday formally declared his bid for mayor of Daegu, a main conservative stronghold, in the upcoming June 3 local elections.

Kim, a former four-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, made the announcement as the DP seeks to hold an upper hand in the local elections by fielding one of its heavyweights in the city long regarded as an unwavering stronghold for the conservative bloc.

"I declare my candidacy for the Daegu mayoral election once again," he said during a press conference at the National Assembly. "I thought I'd be embarrassed if I avoided it."

"Daegu must take the lead in abandoning the main opposition People Power Party," he said. "That is the way true conservatism can survive."

Kim also expressed his commitment to promoting balanced regional development, vowing to tackle the declining population in Daegu, where young people are leaving due to a lack of quality jobs.

Kim served as prime minister from 2021-22 under former liberal President Moon Jae-in. Kim has also served as interior minister.

Kim, a native of Sangju, neighboring Daegu, unsuccessfully ran for the Daegu mayoralty in 2014 and later won a parliamentary seat in a key Daegu district in 2016. (Yonhap)