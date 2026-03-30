"The King's Warden" held on to the top spot at the domestic box office for an eighth consecutive weekend, data showed Monday.

The historical film attracted 511,901 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, taking up 42.2 percent of tickets sold at theaters nationwide, according to the Korean Film Council. It has led the chart since its Feb. 4 release.

Having surpassed the 15 million-admission mark on Wednesday, the film has continued its run to become the country's all-time box office hit. Only two Korean films rank ahead of it: the 2014 war epic "The Admiral: Roaring Currents" with 17.6 million and the 2019 action comedy "Extreme Job" with 16.2 million.

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, "The King's Warden" reimagines historical events through a fictional lens, following the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hai-jin) and the deposed King Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) during the latter's exile in the village.

Meanwhile, Hollywood sci-fi "Project Hail Mary," starring Ryan Gosling, came in at second place, drawing 391,884 viewers over the weekend, bringing its total cumulative audience to 1.15 million since its opening on March 18. (Yonhap)