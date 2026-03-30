Kim Hyo-joo has reached the LPGA winner's circle for the second consecutive week.

Kim won the Ford Championship on Cattail Course at Whirlwind Golf Club in Phoenix on Sunday with a four-round total of 28-under 260, holding off world No. 2 Nelly Korda by two strokes to cash in $337,500.

Kim, world No. 4, also edged out Korda for the Fortinet Founders Cup title last weekend in California.

After defending her Ford Championship title, Kim now has nine career LPGA victories, and this is the first time she has won twice in the same LPGA season.

She has also won in back-to-back weeks for the first time in her LPGA career and accomplished her first successful title defense.

Kim, 30, is the first South Korean LPGA player since Ko Jin-young in 2023 to win multiple tournaments in a season.

A South Korean player has now won three LPGA tournaments in a row, with Lee Mi-hyang having won the Blue Bay LPGA in China on March 8 before Kim went double dipping.

Kim entered the final round with a four-shot advantage over Korda at 25-under 191, the lowest 54-hole score in LPGA history. Sunday was their fifth consecutive round together in the same group.

Kim survived a double bogey at the eighth hole that cut her lead to just one, picking up three birdies the rest of the way.

Kim couldn't quite get to the LPGA record of 31-under 257, set by fellow South Korean Kim Sei-young at the 2018 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. (Yonhap)