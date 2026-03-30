LG Innotek Co., an electronic component manufacturing unit of LG Group, said Monday it has forged a partnership with Applied Intuition, a US-based software firm, in line with efforts to bolster the physical artificial intelligence business.

The collaboration will help LG Innotek further advance its camera and radar, as well as its light detection and ranging sensors designed for physical AI products, building on Applied Intuition's self-driving system, the LG affiliate said in a release.

In detail, LG Innotek's components will be applied to Applied Intuition's autonomous vehicles under development, which will provide feedback and reference data to further improve the parts' performance.

"Through this collaboration with Applied Intuition, which holds world-leading software technology, we will provide customers with exceptional solutions that set a new standard in autonomous driving," Moon Hyuk-soo, chief executive officer of LG Innotek, said in a release.

"This partnership will propel LG Innotek to global top-tier status in the field of mobility robotics sensing solutions, making it a leader of the physical AI era," Moon added.

Applied Intuition currently holds 18 out of the world's top 20 carmakers as clients, offering self-driving software and simulation tools.

"While the initial focus is automotive, this type of tightly integrated sensing hardware and autonomy software is relevant across other industries and partnerships, and could support future applications in robotics and drones," the US firm said in a separate release. (Yonhap)