1,000+ New Products and 100+ IPs Highlight 52TOYS' Latest Industry Moves

BEIJING, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 52TOYS, a leading IP-driven toy company built on the brand proposition Play for Fun, announced an ambitious product roadmap featuring over 1,000 new releases across seven major categories, powered by over 100 premium licensed and original IPs, at the 2026 52TOYS Partner Conference, themed "Create Anew, Win the Future." By aligning IP launches with key marketing moments, 52TOYS aims to deliver standout products through differentiated design and creative play experiences. The event brought together hundreds of distributors and partners from over 40 countries and regions, including the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Singapore.

Chairman and CEO Chen Wei emphasized that success lies in combining strong IPs with strong creativity. He noted that 52TOYS has built a scalable and sustainable IP portfolio spanning both proprietary and licensed properties, with a continued focus on delivering fun, trend-leading products.

The 2026 lineup includes collaborations tied to major milestones such as Pixar's 40th anniversary, the 10th anniversary of Zootopia, and the release of Minions 3. Additional high-profile IPs, including Inside Out, Coco, and ZOA, the pet of G-Dragon, will also debut in new product formats.

Alongside licensed IPs, 52TOYS continues to invest in developing its original IPs. At the conference, creators behind popular in-house brands such as POUKAPOUKA, NOOK, Panda Roll, CiCiLu, NINNIC, LITTLE BUNS, and Lilith presented their 2026 plans. Future efforts will focus on product innovation, celebrity collaborations, cross-brand partnerships, and expanded content ecosystems.

The company is also expanding into hardcore collectibles and cultural products. New offerings include the transforming mecha series BEASTBOX and the articulated figure line "Infinity Dance," alongside upcoming experimental product lines targeting male enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the "Hyper-Activated" series reinterprets traditional Chinese cultural elements into accessible consumer products, achieving a strong market response during recent pop-up events.

To support partners, 52TOYS introduced enhanced channel policies encompassing systems, products, marketing, operations, and tools, aimed at empowering mutual growth. In a market full of uncertainty, 52TOYS offers partners reliability through proven hit-making expertise and long-term operational strength.

The conference reinforced 52TOYS' long-term development strategy and comprehensive IP roadmap, receiving strong recognition from partners and signaling continued momentum in the global toy market.

For more information about 52TOYS, please visit https://hi52toys.com/.