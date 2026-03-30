K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment has signed a new partnership with UNICEF to support children in Indonesia, expanding its social contribution program across Southeast Asia, the company said Monday.

SM said it concluded the agreement with the Korean Committee for UNICEF at the UNICEF Indonesia office in Jakarta on Friday, aimed at empowering Indonesian girls and improving eco-friendly school environments.

The latest accord marks the fourth partnership between SM and UNICEF Korea since their first collaboration in 2015, following earlier projects in Vietnam and the Philippines.

Under the deal, the South Korean entertainment firm will install gender-separated modern toilets and introduce water quality monitoring systems in 60 Indonesian schools by 2028.

The signing ceremony was attended by SM's Chief Global Officer Choi Jung-min, UNICEF Korea Secretary-General Cho Mi-jin and UNICEF Indonesia Deputy Representative Jean Lokenga, among others.

Members of SM's girl group Hearts2Hearts, Jiwoo and Indonesian member Carmen also joined the event.

"It's a great honor to take part in this meaningful initiative for Indonesian children," the two said in a statement released by SM. "We hope they can stay healthy and happy at school and will do our best to support their growth." (Yonhap)