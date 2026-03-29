Won sinks to a 17-year low, Kospi sheds $444 billion and growth forecast slips below 2 percent

A war that once seemed distant is now taking a visible toll on Asia's fourth-largest economy, with South Korea emerging as one of the clearest casualties of the energy shock rippling through global markets as the US-Iran conflict enters its second month.

The won has taken the sharpest blow. It touched 1,518.4 per dollar on March 23, its weakest level since March 2009, after first breaching the 1,500 mark earlier this month. Through Friday, it averaged 1,489.3 per dollar, the fourth-weakest monthly level on record and even weaker than the 1,488.87 recorded in March 1998, during Korea's worst foreign exchange crisis. Last week's average of 1,503.4 also marked the first weekly average above 1,500 in 17 years.

The selloff in the currency has outpaced moves in other major currencies. The won has fallen 4.72 percent in March, compared with a 2.6 percent gain in the dollar index over the same period.

Foreign outflows have compounded the pressure, accelerating the retreat from what had been Asia's best-performing equity market. Overseas investors sold a net 29.8 trillion won ($19.75 billion) worth of Kospi shares in March, following net sales of 21.1 trillion won in February, the two biggest monthly selloffs by foreign investors on record.

The damage to equities has been severe. Kospi market capitalization fell to 4,480 trillion won on Friday from around 5,150 trillion won at the end of February. In the market's most violent stretch, stocks erased 817 trillion won over two days, including a record 12 percent plunge on March 4.

Volatility has also been extreme. Sidecars have been triggered 10 times on the Kospi this year, including seven times in March alone; full market-wide circuit breakers were activated twice this month.

Korea's structural exposure to external shocks is now feeding directly into the macro outlook, prompting major institutions to turn more cautious. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Thursday cut its 2026 growth forecast for South Korea to 1.7 percent, down 0.4 percentage point from its December estimate.

Before tensions in the Middle East escalated, the Korean government and the Bank of Korea had projected 2 percent growth for this year, while the state-run Korea Development Institute and the International Monetary Fund had forecast 1.9 percent.

In the Economy Ministry's summary of the OECD outlook, the Paris-based institution cited Korea's heavy reliance on Middle Eastern energy. It also raised its inflation forecast for the country to 2.7 percent, up 0.9 percentage point from December, warning that a prolonged war in the Middle East would weigh more heavily on output in Korea and other energy-dependent Asian economies.

South Korea gets about 70 percent of its oil from the Middle East, leaving its export-driven economy especially vulnerable to external disruptions. Since the end of last month, Brent crude has climbed more than 40 percent, while the Platts Dubai benchmark has surged nearly 90 percent.

The OECD is not alone in turning more downbeat. Citi recently trimmed its Korean forecast to 2.2 percent, while Seoul-based NH Financial Institute said annual growth could slow by 3 percentage points if tensions in the Middle East persist for more than three months. In a scenario where the conflict lasts more than a year, growth could slip into a severe downturn below 1 percent.

Local authorities are ramping up their response. The government on Friday launched a 5 trillion won emergency bond buyback after the war triggered a selloff in local debt and drove yields higher. It also raised fuel price caps, while boosting domestic energy supply by increasing nuclear plant utilization and lifting seasonal limits on coal-fired generation to cushion the energy shock. Temporary curbs were also imposed on naphtha exports after supply disruptions hit the key petrochemical feedstock, about half of which is imported through the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz.

A supplementary budget of about 25 trillion won is now under discussion, aimed at easing the impact of higher fuel costs, expanding support for vulnerable groups and affected businesses, and strengthening supply chain and energy stability.