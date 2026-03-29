Supplements you wear, not swallow, are quickly gaining traction as the latest crossover between beauty and wellness, fueled by celebrity routines, social media buzz and advances in transdermal delivery technology.

The trend recently drew attention after singer and actor Nana revealed her morning routine on the MBC variety show “Point of Omniscient Interfere,” where she showcased not only her skin care regimen but also a glutathione patch attached to the skin. Known for trying trending beauty products she spots online, Nana’s choice, a glutathione patch from Ring Tap, quickly sparked interest among viewers.

Glutathione, a potent antioxidant, is widely associated with brightening and evening out skin tone by inhibiting melanin production. Delivered via a patch, the ingredient is absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system — a key selling point for consumers seeking gentler alternatives to oral supplements.

Patches are expanding beyond skin care. Brands such as Hautuki have introduced growth-support patches for children, while Foggone targets office workers and students dealing with so-called “brain fog,” using magnesium microneedle technology applied to pressure points like the temples. Other variants include energy-boosting, melatonin and slimming patches, reflecting a broader shift toward functional, lifestyle-driven products.

Industry data underscores the momentum. According to a 2025 report by KBV Research, the global vitamin patch market is projected to reach $714.96 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual rate of 15.4 percent.

Unlike traditional supplements, patch-based nutrients are designed to enter systemic circulation without passing through the gastrointestinal tract, potentially improving the proportion of a substance that reaches the bloodstream. This also reduces the risk of stomach irritation — a common issue with ingredients such as magnesium — and makes the format appealing to those who may have difficulty swallowing pills.

The science behind the patches lies in transdermal absorption. Active ingredients must pass through the skin’s outermost barrier, which typically allows only very small molecules to penetrate. Once past the outer barrier, ingredients travel through the epidermis and dermis before reaching capillaries, where they enter circulation. Many patches are engineered to release active compounds gradually, maintaining a concentration gradient that encourages continuous absorption over time.

Among various nutrients, vitamin D has emerged as particularly well-suited to patch delivery due to its small molecular size and fat-soluble properties. Combined with its global demand for bone health and immune support, it has become a leading ingredient in the category.