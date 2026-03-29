A victim of Japan's sexual slavery of Korean women during World War II has died, the gender ministry said Saturday, bringing the number of officially registered surviving victims down to five.

Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyong expressed her condolences toward the deceased victim, without revealing her identity, in accordance with the request of the bereaved family.

"Of the victims registered with the government, only five survivors remain," Won said. "We will strive to carefully take care of and support the remaining survivors so they can spend their lives comfortably, while continuing efforts to restore their honor and dignity."

As of March, there were 240 women officially registered as victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, including 235 who have died.

Of the remaining five survivors, the oldest victim is aged 97, with the average coming in at 95.

Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese soldiers during World War II. Korea was a Japanese colony from 1910-45. (Yonhap)