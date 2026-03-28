All five games on the first day of the 2026 South Korean baseball season Saturday were played in front of sellout crowds, as the league's quest for yet another attendance record got off to a rousing start.

The Korea Baseball Organization said this was the fourth consecutive Opening Day in which all five games were sold out.

The defending champions LG Twins hosted the KT Wiz before 23,750 fans at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. The Hanwha Eagles, runners-up in last year's Korean Series, had 17,000 fans in the seats at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in the central city of Daejeon for their opener against the Kiwoom Heroes.

The SSG Landers and the Kia Tigers squared off in front of 23,000 fans at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, just west of the capital city.

In the southeastern city of Daegu, the Samsung Lions took on the Lotte Giants with 24,000 fans in the stands at Daegu Samsung Lions Park. Farther south in Changwon, the NC Dinos brought the Doosan Bears to Changwon NC Park with 18,128 fans on hand.

According to the KBO, Saturday's total of 105,878 fans also ranked third overall in Opening Day attendance, behind 114,021 fans in 2019 and 109,950 fans in 2025.

Last year, the KBO set a single-season record with just over 12.3 million fans. (Yonhap)