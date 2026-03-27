The World Journalists Conference will open in Seoul on Sunday, with around 50 reporters from 30 countries atteding the event.

The event, hosted by the Journalists Association of Korea, will take place from Sunday to April 3 under the theme “Journalism and Democracy: The Role of Media in Times of Crisis.”

Now in its 14th edition, the annual conference will focus on the future of journalism and ethical challenges in the era of rapidly advancing generative artificial intelligence, providing a platform for participants to share perspectives at a global level.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the International Conference Hall of the Korea Press Center in central Seoul.

The event will include welcome remarks from association President Park Jong-hyun, followed by congratulatory speeches from National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kyu-yeon.

Two main conference sessions will be held on the same day.

The first session, titled “Journalism and Democracy: The Role of Media in Times of Crisis,” will begin at 9 a.m., chaired by Lee Joo-hee, executive editor of The Korea Herald and head of the association’s international exchange committee.

Participants will include Kim Eun-ji of SisaIN, a local current affairs magazine; Daniel Bastard of Reporters Without Borders in France; Felix Lill of Germany’s RND network; and Tattrapom Paibulsin of Thailand’s Daily News. Discussions will focus on the role of journalism amid growing political polarization and challenges to democratic systems worldwide.

The second session, scheduled for 1:30 p.m., will address “AI in Newsrooms: Applications and the Future,” moderated by Yonhap News Agency reporter Kim Tae-gyun.

Panelists include Woo Soo-ho, deputy editor at the Seoul Shinmun; Martin Georgiev of Bulgaria; Kaijun Zheng of China’s Xinhua News Agency; and Renata Ewa Kim of Poland’s Newsweek Polska. The session will explore how news organizations are adopting AI technologies and the implications for journalistic practices, the host said.

A special lecture will follow at 3:30 p.m., delivered by Doosan Group Executive Vice President Yeom Kyun-ho, focusing on AI-driven journalism.

Beyond the conference, the program includes field visits to major sites across South Korea.

The itinerary includes the Demilitarized Zone in Paju — featuring Camp Greaves and the Odusan Unification Observatory — as well as the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority and the National Institute of Biological Resources.

Participants will also experience traditional Korean culture at MBC World and visit Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, before heading to Gangneung for a tour of Anmok Beach and eco-friendly activities.

“The conference aims to deepen international cooperation among journalists and discuss the evolving role of the media,” the association said.

For more details, visit the organizer’s website at www.journalist.or.kr.