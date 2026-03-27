Haier Celebrates Excellence in Paris With New Smart Home Portfolio

PARIS, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its deep-rooted commitment to the European market, Haier, the world's leading IoT ecosystem brand dedicated to premium consumer experiences, convenes global partners, customers and international media for the exclusive Champions Meeting in Paris. Held between the iconic Roland-Garros and Paris Saint-Germain stadiums, the event marks a defining milestone on Haier's global journey, showcasing the brand's vision for intelligent, personalised living and reinforcing its commitment to creating "Number One experiences" for consumers in Europe and beyond.

More than a product showcase, the Champions Meeting unites Haier's international ecosystem in two legendary venues symbolising ambition, excellence and performance — values that mirror the brand's own philosophy of continuous innovation. From premium home entertainment to food preservation, fabric care, cooking, dishwashing and floorcare, Haier unveils a new generation of flagship solutions powered by artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and cutting-edge design.

"Being Number One is not simply about market leadership; our ambition is to continuously elevate the way people experience the home," said Neil Tunstall, CEO Haier Europe. "Through our Zero Distance to Consumer philosophy, we turn real-life insights into intelligent technologies that adapt, learn and deliver increasingly intuitive, personalised and meaningful experiences."

Francesco Di Valentin, Chief Business Officer of Haier Europe, added: "Our collaborations with the world of sport reflect the same pursuit of excellence that drives our innovation. Events like the Champions Meeting allow us to connect directly with customers and partners in inspiring settings while presenting the strength of our portfolio and the value of our ecosystem."

Adapting to users' habits to deliver high performance, Haier's latest innovations are organised around three core value pillars that address modern living needs:

AI-Powered Intelligence

Haier's latest flagship products integrate advanced AI to deliver smarter, more personalised performance. The Smart TV 2026 range (32-115 inches) features Haier's proprietary Homey AI architecture across Mini LED, QD-Mini LED, OLED, QLED and LED technologies for immersive viewing tailored to films, sports and gaming. The Horizon Collection refrigerators, with capacities up to 700 litres, offer intelligent preservation via NutriBank, Active Fresh Zone and the AI Food Care System. The Vision 15 laundry series introduces AI Vision Sense, AI Power Sense and AI Memory, enabling precision fabric care that adapts to user habits.

Human-Centred Experiences

Designed for effortless daily living, these solutions combine intuitive AI with thoughtful features. The ID Series steam ovens, powered by the Bionicook AI framework, analyse and optimise cooking processes for consistently superior results. Marking Haier's debut in floorcare, the I-Pro Clean range includes floor washers, cordless and robotic vacuums. The Series 5 I-Pro Clean Z5 stands out with its innovative Double Roller system, which captures dirt efficiently while reducing passes, streaks and drying time.

Energy-Efficient Solutions

Tailored to European expectations on sustainability, these innovations optimise resource use without compromising performance. The groundbreaking MultiWash washing machine features three independent drums, allowing simultaneous washing of different loads with separate programmes, temperatures and cycles to save time and energy while delivering garment-specific care. The I-Pro Shine Series 7 Biovitae dishwashers set a new hygiene benchmark with patented multi-wavelength visible light technology that eliminates 99.99% of bacteria (Eurofins certified). Advanced hydraulics, including the H-Spray Arm and Cutlery Shine Plus, further enhance cleaning efficiency while optimising water and energy consumption for spotless results.

Since entering the European market in the 1990s, Haier has steadily expanded its presence and now operates in over 45 markets across Europe. The Paris gathering marks a key milestone in its global journey, celebrating shared excellence and reaffirming its ambition to lead the evolution of the smart home worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.haier.com/global/.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions, with the purpose of "More Creation, More Possibilities". Built around advanced technology, superior design and tailored experiences, Haier offers a broad portfolio of connected solutions across washing, cooling, cooking and air treatment. Haier has been ranked as the world's No. 1 brand in major appliances for the 17th consecutive year, according to Euromonitor International.