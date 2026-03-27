Harman International, Samsung Electronics' automotive affiliate, is investing 131 million euros ($151 million) in Hungary to carry out research and development projects targeting the European market.

According to the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency on Friday, Harman is launching three projects at in the country, backing them with an investment of 131.18 million euros. HIPA said the projects are expected to create 25 new high value-added jobs in R&D.

At its Budapest R&D center, Harman will develop software and hardware supporting autonomous vehicle functions.

In central Hungary's Szekesfehervar, the company will carry out experimental development related to autonomous systems and information management solutions for new Mercedes-Benz models, HIPA said.

Under its third project, Harman is to focus on enhancing production capacities in Szekesfehervar and Pecs, in southern Hungary, through digitalization and automation technologies, alongside the installation of solar parks at both sites, HIPA added.

The investment comes as Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong has stepped up engagement with global automakers, underscoring the company's ambition to expand its footprint in next-generation vehicle technologies, including autonomous driving and connected car solutions.

Lee traveled to Europe earlier this month, where he met with German automakers to explore cooperation in automotive electronics, before returning to South Korea on March 13.

Harman International, which owns global brands such as JBL, Denon, AKG and Marantz, has been a subsidiary of Samsung since 2017. The company has operated in Hungary for more than three decades and employs about 30,000 people worldwide, including over 4,000 in the country.