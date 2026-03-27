BANGKOK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's solution HMS for Car returned to the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) for the third consecutive year. Showcasing its "Global One-Stop Smart Cockpit Service Solution," HMS for Car provides reliable cockpit ecosystems and smart navigation for automakers' overseas development, built on full-chain privacy compliance.

On-Site Experience: Advancing Local Services

Utilizing an interactive display vehicle and collaborating with regional eMobility interoperability provider Voltality, HMS for Car demonstrated a "seamless charging closed-loop." When users navigate to a charging station via Petal Maps connected through Voltality's network, they can scan the in-car QR code to complete payment without stepping out. Alongside the Innovation Zone's fluent AI voice interactions, HMS for Car signed an MoU with Voltality to build a localized "Vehicle-Network-Charger-Payment" network.

Serving Three Major Automaker Matrices:

HMS for Car provides targeted Petal Maps services based on partner needs:

Four Solid Foundations These experiences rely on HMS for Car's core capabilities:

Moving forward, HMS for Car will work hand-in-hand with major automakers to provide Thai drivers with thoughtful smart mobility services.