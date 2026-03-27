Cortis will bring out second EP “GreenGreen” on May 4 and drop the lead single in April, along with a supporting music video.

The rookie boy group will upload a series of teaser content leading up to the album release, starting with a batch of photographs on April 6. The title of the main track is to be disclosed a week before the drop, accompanied by a music video teaser.

The five-member act is also planning to host two in-person release parties, celebrating the main track in April and the album in May.

Expectations are high for the forthcoming mini album, as shown by “presaves” that fans generated on Spotify, surpassing half a million.

The second EP comes about eight months after the debut set, “Color Outside the Lines,” which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 15 and spent another four weeks on the chart.