The fifth studio album from BTS, “Arirang,” sold 4.17 million copies in one week, a career-best for the septet, Big Hit Music said Friday, citing a local data firm.

The album dropped on March 20 and sold 3.98 million copies on the day of its release, easily surpassing the first-week sales of its previous LP, “Map of the Seoul: 7,” in 2020.

It landed atop Apple Music albums charts in 102 regions and added 13 more by Friday, notching No. 1 spots on Oricon’s weekly, weekly combined and weekly digital album rankings as well.

Focus track “Swim” spent six days straight atop Spotify’s global songs chart, generating over 14.6 million streams upon release.