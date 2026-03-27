The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has attended a multinational military meeting to discuss the safety of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a JCS official said Friday, as Iran has effectively blocked the key oil trade route amid a prolonged Middle East conflict.

The French defense ministry said Thursday that around 35 countries took part in the teleconference, led by its Armed Forces Chief Fabien Mandon, stressing the talks were defensive in nature. It did not name the participants.

The JCS confirmed the attendance of Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung, while striking a prudent tone on future developments.

"The meeting was aimed at sharing the notion the safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is important for the security and economy of respective countries," a JCS official said.

"The defense ministry and the JCS will continue communication for joint efforts while closely monitoring movements of the international community in regard to the Strait of Hormuz," the official added.

Noting that the meeting centered on rudimentary discussions surrounding the issue, the official said the military will closely consult with relevant ministries in a "prudent manner," while adding that no specific decisions were made in terms of military support. (Yonhap)