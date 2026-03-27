Taemin of SHINee is unveiling his first digital single in English on Friday, according to Galaxy Corp.

“Long Way Home” comes ahead of his festival debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, where he will hit the stage on April 11 and 18. He is set to become the first male K-pop solo artist to join the festival lineup.

The lyrical pop ballad tinged with R&B is the first new music he is releasing since he signed with the new agency earlier this month.

From April 1, an exhibition highlighting him as a solo act will be held at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, in time for his Coachella gig. He is the first-ever K-pop soloist to have such a display, which will include his stage outfits and microphone, as well as a handwritten note to fans.