K-pop megastar BTS has topped Apple Music's global albums chart in 115 countries and regions with its new album, "Arirang," the streaming platform said Friday.

The album's main track "Swim" also led the platform's global streaming chart, while all songs from the release entered the Today's Top 100: Global ranking as of Friday, according to Apple Music.

The company said BTS recorded the highest daily streaming total ever by an artist on the day of the album's release last Friday.

The K-pop septet staged a free concert for tens of thousands of fans at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Saturday before flying to the United States, where it held a Spotify event in New York on Monday and appeared on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday. (Yonhap)