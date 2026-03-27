A disability rights advocacy group staged a surprise "bus-boarding" protest in central Seoul during the morning rush hour Friday, causing partial road closures and severe traffic congestion.

About 20 members of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination began the protest at the Gwanghwamun Station intersection at 8:10 a.m., calling for the enactment of a new bill on guaranteeing mobility rights for disabled people and the expansion of disabled-friendly low-floor buses.

During the protest, wheelchair-bound activists attempted to board city buses, delaying the bus operations and physically clashing with the police.

Some buses reversed and the entire four-lane road toward Seodaemun was temporarily closed, resulting in severe traffic congestion. Pedestrians also experienced significant inconvenience. (Yonhap)