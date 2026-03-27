South Korean stocks opened sharply lower on Friday on increased risk-off sentiment following renewed concerns over tensions in the Middle East.

After opening 2.93 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 204 points, or 3.74 percent, to 5,256.46 in the first 20 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US markets suffered a sharp drop, as US President Donald Trump gave mixed signals about where Washington stands in its negotiations with Iran.

Trump warned Iranian negotiators on Thursday they "better get serious soon, before it is too late," only to later say that the US and Iran are having very "substantial talks."

The White House also announced it will extend a pause on strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure until April 6.

The S&P500 fell 1.74 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq retreated 2.38 percent.

In Seoul, large-cap shares were trading lower across the board.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 3.72 percent, while its rival SK hynix retreated 4.82 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dipped 3.98 percent, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace moved down 4.38 percent, and major financial group KB Financial shed 3.35 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,511.5 won against the US dollar, down 4.5 won from the previous session, as of 9:20 a.m. (Yonhap)