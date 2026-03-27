US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will extend his pause on US military strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure by 10 days to 8 p.m. on April 6 at the request of the Islamic Republic.

On Monday, Trump ordered the postponement of the military strikes for five days until Friday, after he threatened on Saturday to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran does not fully open the crucial Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," he added.

The latest extension of the pause came as the Trump administration seeks an off-ramp from the war through negotiations with Iran amid growing concerns about the impact of the conflict on oil prices and inflation -- key economic issues that could affect voter sentiment ahead of the US midterm elections.

Washington has presented a 15-point peace plan to the Iranian side via Pakistani mediators. The plan reportedly involves US demands concerning Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its uranium stockpiles, among other issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has acknowledged that indirect messages have been exchanged with the US through intermediaries, but noted that it does not amount to formal negotiations.

Despite US diplomatic efforts, the Pentagon has ordered the deployment of thousands of additional troops to the Middle East to help support operations against Iran -- a move that has stepped up pressure on Iran to accept Trump's peace proposal.

In a separate post, Trump warned Iran to "get serious soon" about a deal to end the war with the US and Israel "before it is too late." (Yonhap)