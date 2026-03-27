Co-Creating the Future of Finance: From Legacy to Living Systems

15th April 2026 | Sofitel, Sydney

SYDNEY, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is undergoing a significant transformation as organisations accelerate the adoption of digital technologies. This shift is enhancing operational efficiency, improving customer experiences, and enabling institutions to remain competitive in an evolving financial landscape. From the rise of fintech innovation and digital banking platforms to advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud computing, technology continues to redefine how financial institutions deliver services and manage risks.

The rapid pace of technology adoption, coupled with the growing influence of fintech, has played a pivotal role in reshaping Australia's BFSI sector. As institutions modernise legacy systems and invest in digital capabilities, leaders are increasingly focused on building resilient, customer-centric, and secure digital ecosystems that support the future of finance.

Curated by Exito Media Concepts, a global leader in B2B technology platforms, the BFSI IT Summit Australia brings together technology leaders, banking executives, and industry experts to drive meaningful dialogue on the future of financial services technology. By combining global insights with regional expertise, the summit supports financial institutions in navigating complex technological changes while enabling secure and sustainable digital innovation.

As the BFSI industry continues to evolve, organisations are exploring new approaches to redefine strategies, modernise infrastructure, and strengthen resilience in a highly competitive environment. Customer-centric innovation, automation of core processes, digital transformation, and robust data security frameworks have become essential priorities for institutions striving to meet rising customer expectations while maintaining operational stability.

The 33rd Global Edition of the BFSI IT Summit Australia 2026 will serve as a strategic platform where technology leaders can exchange insights, share real-world experiences, and explore practical solutions to drive innovation, strengthen digital capabilities, and shape the future of financial services in Australia.

Australia's BFSI Sector at the Forefront of Digital Innovation

Australia's BFSI sector continues to play a crucial role in the nation's economic growth, supported by a highly advanced financial ecosystem and strong regulatory frameworks. As institutions accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics, and automation is reshaping how financial services are delivered.

The rise of fintech companies and digital-first banking models has intensified competition across the industry, prompting traditional institutions to rethink their operating models and prioritise innovation. Increasing customer expectations for seamless digital experiences, personalised services, and secure transactions are driving significant investment in modern technology infrastructure and agile strategies.

At the same time, organisations must address challenges related to regulatory compliance, data privacy, cybersecurity risks, and the integration of legacy systems with modern platforms. Overcoming these challenges requires strong collaboration between technology leaders, regulators, and industry stakeholders to build resilient, secure, and future-ready financial ecosystems.

Recognising these trends, Exito Media Concepts continues to bring its globally recognised BFSI IT Summit series to Australia, creating a dynamic platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation that will shape the next phase of digital transformation in the sector.

Case Study: Driving Digital Transformation in Australia's Banking Sector

A leading Australian banking institution recently undertook a comprehensive digital transformation initiative to modernise its legacy systems and enhance customer experience across its digital platforms. With customer expectations continuing to evolve, the organisation identified the need to upgrade its technology infrastructure and adopt more agile operating models.

The institution implemented a cloud-first strategy to improve scalability and operational efficiency, enabling faster deployment of new digital services. By integrating advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence into its operations, the bank gained deeper insights into customer behaviour and delivered more personalised financial solutions.

Automation technologies were introduced to streamline core banking processes, reduce manual intervention, and improve service delivery speed. Simultaneously, the organisation strengthened its cybersecurity framework to protect sensitive financial data and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

To support this transformation, the bank invested in workforce upskilling initiatives, enabling employees to adapt to new technologies and digital workflows. This holistic approach allowed the institution to modernise operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and remain competitive in Australia's rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Event Overview

The 33rd Global Edition of the BFSI IT Summit Australia 2026 is part of a globally recognised summit series hosted across major financial hubs worldwide, bringing together leaders shaping the future of banking and financial services.

As digital transformation continues to redefine the BFSI landscape, the summit will convene over 100 CIOs, CTOs, Heads of IT, Digital Transformation Leaders, and technology decision-makers from across the ecosystem.

Through expert-led sessions, panel discussions, and industry case studies, the summit will explore innovative strategies, emerging technologies, and best practices that enable financial institutions to enhance customer experiences, strengthen operational resilience, and drive sustainable growth.

Date: 15th April 2026

Time: 08:30 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: Sofitel, Sydney

A Platform for Australia's Leading BFSI Technology Leaders

The BFSI IT Summit Australia 2026 will feature leading technology experts and industry innovators sharing insights into the future of financial services technology. The summit will bring together senior executives from across the BFSI sector, fostering a collaborative environment for knowledge exchange and strategic dialogue.

Participants will gain valuable perspectives on accelerating digital transformation, modernising legacy systems, and leveraging emerging technologies to deliver efficient, secure, and customer-centric financial services. The event will also offer strong networking opportunities for leaders working to shape the next generation of financial ecosystems in Australia.

An Agenda Focused on Digital Transformation and Financial Innovation

Attendees will explore key technology priorities shaping the future of the BFSI sector in Australia, including:

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of The 33rd Global Edition of the BFSI IT Summit Australia 2026.

About Exito

Exito stands for "success", a principle reflected in every experience it delivers. With over 16 years of experience, Exito is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation that delivers more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, and emerging enterprise sectors.

Through carefully curated agendas, global speaker communities, and market-driven insights, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes worldwide.

For More Information

Website: https://bfsiitsummit.com/australia/

Media Enquiries:

Prakruthi Nayaka

Media and PR Executive

Exito Media Concepts

Email: prakruthi.nayaka@exito-e.com