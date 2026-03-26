SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Alzheimer's Network for Treatment and Diagnostics (ALZ-NET).

The agreement aims to support healthcare professionals participating in ALZ-NET and enhance the quality of care for patients with Alzheimer's disease. Under the partnership, the two parties will work to raise awareness of the importance of monitoring Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA), while also providing discounted access to Neurophet's key solutions across medical institutions participating in ALZ-NET and expanding their clinical utilization.

The collaboration will involve Neurophet's flagship solutions, including Neurophet AQUA, a brain neurodegeneration imaging analysis software; Neurophet SCALE PET, a quantitative Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging analysis software; Neurophet AQUA AD Plus, an integrated brain imaging analysis solution designed to support treatment decision-making for Alzheimer's disease therapies.

Neurophet AQUA, Neurophet SCALE PET, and Neurophet AQUA AD Plus have each received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A number of Alzheimer's disease treatment medical centers and neuroimaging facilities participating in ALZ-NET are expected to leverage Neurophet's key solutions going forward.

Sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association and managed and operated by the American College of Radiology (ACR), ALZ-NET is an Alzheimer's treatment and diagnostics network that collects and analyzes clinical and imaging data from patients receiving novel FDA-approved Alzheimer's therapies through voluntarily participating medical institutions. Through these efforts, ALZ-NET supports the advancement of clinical evidence and the standardization of care in the field of Alzheimer's treatment and diagnostics.

Ana Franceschi, MD, PhD, Chair of the ACR Neuroradiology Research Committee and member of the ALZ-NET Imaging Workgroup, stated, "We are pleased to collaborate with Neurophet to bring their innovative imaging solution to ALZ-NET sites. Strengthening imaging infrastructure across the network is essential to providing high-quality care as Alzheimer's treatment continues to advance."

Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, said, "With ALZ-NET, Neurophet aims to contribute the establishment of an imaging-based monitoring infrastructure that is essential in the era of Alzheimer's therapies. We will contribute to enhance the overall quality of the Alzheimer's treatment ecosystem in the United States."

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.