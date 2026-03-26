Satellite imagery has revealed a large-scale industrial complex in North Korea that analysts say may indicate an expansion of the country’s military drone program, according to a US-based monitoring outlet.

In a report released Wednesday, 38 North said it had identified newly constructed buildings in Kusong, North Pyongan Province, after analyzing commercial satellite images provided by Planet Labs.

The Kusong area has long been known as a hub for North Korea’s military aircraft development and maintenance, and in recent years has emerged as a center for drone development.

The images show that three new factory buildings and supporting facilities were completed over the winter at a manufacturing complex east of Kusong Airfield, where unmanned aerial vehicles such as the Saetbyol-4 and Saetbyol-9 are believed to be deployed.

North Korea refers to the complex as a “machine factory operated by Comrade Jon Tong-ryol,” a naming convention often used to obscure the function of sensitive military-industrial sites.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the facility in August 2014, instructing officials to develop “cutting-edge machinery” and produce light aircraft. He later oversaw a test flight of an aircraft at the site in 2015.

According to the report, some existing structures at the site were demolished in 2024 to make way for larger buildings. One of the newly constructed facilities measures about 225 meters in length and is connected to two adjacent buildings via covered corridors.

However, 38 North assessed that the new production facilities are unlikely to be intended for light aircraft manufacturing. Instead, they are believed to be more closely associated with the development and maintenance of military equipment.

Given North Korea’s continued emphasis on strengthening its unmanned aerial capabilities, the expansion of the complex may reflect efforts to boost drone production capacity, the report said.

Separately, satellite imagery also identified the construction of another large industrial complex about 2 kilometers east of the main manufacturing site. The new compound is believed to include at least three buildings measuring approximately 125 meters each, though its exact purpose remains unclear.

38 North said the scale of the development and its strategic location warrant continued monitoring.