HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile held the opening ceremony for its Global Intelligence Center today in Hong Kong, under the theme "Intelligence Connects All, Computing Ignites a New Chapter."

The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Leung Chun-ying, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Former Chief Executive of HKSAR of the People's Republic of China; Mr. Sun Shangwu, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR; Mr. Michael Wong Wai-lun, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government; and Mr. Chen Zhongyue, Chairman of China Mobile. Mr. Li Huidi, Executive Vice President of China Mobile and over 140 industry leaders, business representatives, and core partners joined them in witnessing the official launch of the Global Intelligence Center.

In his address, Mr. Leung Chun-ying noted that the official launch of the China Mobile Global Intelligence Center at the onset of the "15th Five-Year Plan" marks an important achievement in the nation's new digital infrastructure and reflects Hong Kong's vital role within the broader national development strategy.

As the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation deepens, Mr. Leung emphasized that artificial intelligence and big data are profoundly reshaping production and daily life. With the nation's clear mandate to accelerate the construction of a "Cyber Power" and "Digital China," he stated that Hong Kong must better integrate into and serve national development by leveraging its unique advantages, including its international research environment and top-tier talent.

The Global Intelligence Center integrates high-performance computing, intelligent processing, and multi-modal data fusion to provide low-latency, highly reliable computing services. GIC demonstrates the commitment of a stated-owned enterprise to actively support the national development strategies and assist Chinese enterprises to "go-global."

By interconnecting with multiple national computing hubs, the Global Intelligence Center will establish a strategic pattern of "Northern Computing and Southern Connectivity, East-West Integration." It is set to become a new landmark for technological innovation in Hong Kong and a new pivot for the national digital strategy, contributing Hong Kong's strength to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Mr. Michael Wong Wai-lun stated that China Mobile has demonstrated outstanding performance in communication infrastructure, computing facilities, and public services, benefiting both the city and its citizens. He noted that the opening of the Global Intelligence Center holds profound and positive significance for the development of Hong Kong's digital economy and artificial intelligence industries.

Mr. Wong shared several key priorities of Hong Kong's innovation and technological development. First, he highlighted the rapid development of the Northern Metropolis. Second, regarding data centers and computing platforms, he noted that China Mobile has already established two large-scale data centers in Tseung Kwan O and Fo Tan and that the newly inaugurated Global Intelligence Center will become one of the data centers with the highest safety and operational standards in Hong Kong.

On the AI front, the "Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy," led by the Financial Secretary, will formulate strategies and create favourable conditions for AI to empower the transformation and development of industries. Additionally, the HKSAR Government is preparing for the establishment of the Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Institute and increasing capital investment to promote integration of AI across various sectors.

Moving forward, Hong Kong will continue to leverage the unique advantages of "One Country, Two Systems" to actively integrate into the overall national development. By seizing the opportunities provided by the "15th Five-Year Plan" to support Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology center, the city will accelerate its progress in technology and innovation.

Mr. Chen Zhongyue stated that the China Mobile is deeply rooted in, integrated with, and dedicated to serving Hong Kong. The official launch of the Global Intelligence Center represents a significant milestone in China Mobile's mission to support Hong Kong's development and deployment of global computing power. As an important hub of the global computility network, the Global Intelligence Center will provide green and low-carbon, and autonomous computing services for customers in Hong Kong and worldwide, supported by its ultra-low latency and highly reliable intelligent computing capabilities.

Moving forward, China Mobile will anchor its vision of becoming a "world-class technology service enterprise" and continue to promote infrastructure interconnectivity to support the development of the first-class Greater Bay Area, injecting digital and intelligent momentum for Hong Kong's growth.

The company aims to fortify the digital foundation by using Hong Kong as a core node to build a three-dimensional information network that connects the globe and serves the local community. By integrating Hong Kong's computing power into the national unified network, the center will help strengthen the critical information channels essential for the city's economic and social development.

Furthermore, China Mobile will enrich scenario applications by strengthening the "AI+ Overseas Ecosystem Alliance" and deepening its benchmark projects in Hong Kong. These efforts are designed to foster the intelligent, green, and integrated development of various industries across the city.

Finally, China Mobile will expand the industrial ecosystem by leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantage of strong national support and connected to the world. Relying on its network, computility, and ecological synergy capabilities, China Mobile will support Hong Kong to build an international innovation and technology center and continuously enhance its international competitiveness.

Located in Fo Tan, Sha Tin, the China Mobile Global Intelligence Center is Hong Kong's largest standalone flagship intelligent computing hub. Designed to support training and inference of large-scale models with hundreds of billions of parameters, the center harnesses AI-driven intelligent scheduling, autonomous inspections by robots and drones, and digital-twin technology to deliver intelligent energy-saving, operations and service management.

The completion of the Global Intelligence Center will significantly bolster the supply of high-performance intelligent computing resources in Hong Kong, fostering collaborative innovation across industry, academia, research institutions, and application partners. By empowering the local AI industry, the center will accelerate Hong Kong's development into an international innovation and technology hub.

Leveraging Hong Kong's strategic location and China Mobile's extensive global network resources, the Global Intelligence Center integrates five major terrestrial backbone routes between Guangdong and Hong Kong, over 100 submarine and terrestrial cables, and more than 440 overseas Points of Presence (PoPs). This infrastructure establishes an international intelligent computing hub that is rooted in Hong Kong, radiates across the Asia-Pacific, and connects the world. Serving as a bridgehead for China's AI ecosystem to go global, the center is positioned to deliver high-quality intelligent computility services to customers worldwide.

During the opening ceremony, guests toured the Global Intelligence Center's exhibition hall, which presents China Mobile's full-stack technical capabilities. The exhibition showcases a seamless service experience of one-stop integrated packages "mSmartONE", alongside AI + scenario-based solutions for eight major industries. Visitors also explored the digital foundation of globalized cloud-intelligent computing and a premium matrix of "AI +" intelligent service capabilities, all designed to empower digital upgrades across global industries through end-to-end technical expertise.

Looking ahead, China Mobile will utilize the Global Intelligence Center as a core hub to continuously advance technology innovation and ecosystem collaboration. The company aims to deepen the integration of intelligent computing with digital industries and refine its global computility network layout, delivering professional computility services and solutions that support the sustainable development of the digital economy of Hong Kong and the world.