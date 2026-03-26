KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Summit Asia (HSA) 2026 has confirmed more than 30 distinguished speakers from across the globe, underscoring the event's scale and significance for Malaysia and the wider region. Their calibre spans public health, cancer research, AI in medicine, hospital innovation, and wellness architecture — representing a diverse mix of local and international expertise that will help shape the future of healthcare and wellness.

Among the confirmed speakers are Professor Mark Britnell, global healthcare expert and former Global Chair for Health at KPMG; Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, former Director-General of Health Malaysia; Datuk Dr Nor Fariza Ngah, Deputy Director-General (Public Health) of Ministry of Health Malaysia; and Prof Dr Cheong Sok Ching, Chief Scientific Officer at Cancer Research Malaysia. They will be joined by other leaders and innovators such as Dr Wilson Goh, Chief Data Scientist & Deputy Director of NTU Singapore's Centre of AI in Medicine; David Boucher, former CEO at Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket; and Prof Alan Dilani, Architect and Public Health expert at the International Academy for Design & Health.

Organised by Qube Integrated Malaysia, with Green Wellness Malaysia as Joint Organiser, HSA 2026 unites the well-established SEACare, Malaysia's premier B2B healthcare platform, and International Wellness Expo (IWE), the nation's leading wellness event. HSA 2026 will take place from 20–22 May 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and will be anchored by a high-level Conference track delivering business-critical insights on market trends, investment opportunities and emerging technologies, alongside curated engagement between healthcare leaders, innovators, policymakers and investors.

Delegates can look forward to a wide-ranging programme covering topics such as AI-driven diagnostics and predictive health, smart hospital innovations, robotics-assisted surgery, and digital health platforms. The IWE track will complement these discussions with sessions on biohacking, personalised longevity, functional medicine for chronic disease reversal and more. Together, the two tracks provide a holistic view of how technology, policy, and lifestyle are reshaping the healthcare and wellness economy.

HSA 2026 is more than a conference – it is a catalyst for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation. It reinforces Malaysia's position as a regional hub for healthcare dialogue, investment, and wellness empowerment. Stakeholders across government, academia, industry, and civil society will benefit from exposure to global best practices, pioneering research, and transformative ideas.

"Platforms like HSA2026 are vital for knowledge exchange, and the calibre of speakers on board reflects the Summit's role as a global platform for healthcare innovation and collaboration. We are proud to host this in Malaysia and invite stakeholders to be part of this transformative journey. Together, we can inspire health, empowerment, and shared progress," said Richard Teo, Executive Chairman of Qube Integrated Malaysia.

Malaysia's healthcare sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digital health adoption, AI-enabled diagnostics, and stronger public–private collaboration to build a resilient, future-ready system. HSA 2026 responds to this momentum by fostering dialogue on emerging challenges and opportunities, while showcasing innovations in medical devices, digital platforms, hospital infrastructure, and automation. With dedicated Business Matching sessions, the Summit enables partnerships, market entry, and knowledge exchange—helping policymakers, leaders, innovators, and investors translate ideas into real-world impact.

Registration and ticket sales for HSA 2026 are open for both conference delegates and visitors. Early bird rates are now available for a limited time, offering stakeholders the opportunity to secure their place at one of Asia's most significant healthcare and wellness gathering.

For more information about HSA 2026 and to register for the summit, please visit https://healthsummitasia.com/conference/programme.

About Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Qube Integrated, based in Kuala Lumpur since 2003, excels as a B2B and B2C exhibitions and events organiser with a global presence. Known for its venue management, World Expo pavilion creation, and comprehensive event services, Qube leverages its extensive experience to provide end-to-end solutions. Operating across Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, its team specialises in creating impactful event experiences, excelling in design, planning, and management for various events. Qube's award-winning services extend to exhibition management, interior design, and venue management, making it a leader in the events sector.