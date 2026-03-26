SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG hosted a President's Meeting on the 25th at the Namsan Leadership Center in Seoul, attended by LG Corp. Chairman and CEO Kwang-mo Koo and about 40 top executives from major affiliates.

The meeting served as a forum to explore strategic solutions for strengthening 'future resilience' against external shocks, particularly as uncertainties such as geoeconomic instability and global supply chain restructuring have become a constant in the business landscape.

The executives agreed that overcoming unpredictable market conditions requires structural innovation that goes beyond incremental efficiency gains.

In particular, they defined AX(AI Transformation) as the essence of future competitiveness and concluded that the ability to execute with speed is the most critical factor.

Chairman Koo likened the AI-driven industrial shift to the introduction of electricity and the internet, emphasizing, "AI will not simply be a tool for enhancing efficiency and productivity.

He added, "It demands fundamental changes to prepare for a new era, and the future of company will be determined by how we perceive and respond to this transformation."

He also stressed, "Speed is of the essence. Since rapid execution is more vital than a perfect plan, we must deliver quick wins in high-impact areas to accumulate and expand our achievements." "

Furthermore, he urged the leadership to make decisive choices and take strong action, noting that "AX is not a task for a specific department, but a mandate that CEOs and business leaders must spearhead themselves."

Consequently, LG's leadership committed to accelerating structural innovation using AX across all stages—from design and production to marketing—driven by clear goals and agile execution.