Italian luxury house Fendi has released its digital campaign for the 2026 pre-fall collection, featuring actor Song Hye-kyo.

In the campaign images, Song is seen wearing a white knit top paired with matching shorts from the collection, styled with the house’s signature Mamma bag crafted in handmade raffia crochet.

The raffia crochet Mamma bag stands out for its dual-direction weaving technique, which creates a soft and flexible structure. It is finished with a drawstring closure and the FF logo buckle, offering both spacious storage and ease of use.

Fendi said the 2026 pre-fall lineup would introduce a range of bags in diverse materials.

The collection will be available starting April 9 at Fendi boutiques worldwide and on its official website.