Actor Song Hye-kyo poses with Fendi 2026 pre-fall items. (Fendi)
Actor Song Hye-kyo poses with Fendi 2026 pre-fall items. (Fendi)

Italian luxury house Fendi has released its digital campaign for the 2026 pre-fall collection, featuring actor Song Hye-kyo.

In the campaign images, Song is seen wearing a white knit top paired with matching shorts from the collection, styled with the house’s signature Mamma bag crafted in handmade raffia crochet.

Song Hye-kyo (Fendi)
Song Hye-kyo (Fendi)

The raffia crochet Mamma bag stands out for its dual-direction weaving technique, which creates a soft and flexible structure. It is finished with a drawstring closure and the FF logo buckle, offering both spacious storage and ease of use.

Song Hye-kyo (Fendi)
Song Hye-kyo (Fendi)

Fendi said the 2026 pre-fall lineup would introduce a range of bags in diverse materials.

The collection will be available starting April 9 at Fendi boutiques worldwide and on its official website.


yoohong@heraldcorp.com