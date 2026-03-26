Woori Bank Vietnam has appointed Bae Tae-in as its new chief executive officer, the country's unit announced Thursday.

Bae brings 28 years of experience within Woori Financial Group, having held senior roles across key divisions of Woori Bank. He previously served as branch manager of the Dong Nai branch in Vietnam from 2020 to 2024, where he led the office to strong growth.

The bank said Bae’s on-the-ground experience and deep understanding of the Vietnamese market were key factors behind his appointment. He is expected to lead growth strategies tailored to evolving local market dynamics.

Bae highlighted Vietnam’s young population and high smartphone penetration as major growth drivers, saying the bank will revamp its mobile app and expand digital financial services to enhance customer experience.

He added that the bank will continue to pursue a customer-centric approach while advancing mid- to long-term growth strategies, with a focus on expanding operations and upgrading service quality to meet increasingly diverse demand.

Meanwhile, the bank plans to expand its “Two Chairs” private banking service — a personalized wealth management model for premium clients introduced in Vietnam in 2023 — as it gains traction among affluent customers.

It has also rolled out new credit card offerings, including the Woori VV Premium card and the Woori Visa Korean Air card, to broaden its product lineup.