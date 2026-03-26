Nongshim said Thursday it presented the Best Restaurant in Korea sponsored by Nongshim Shin Ramyun award at the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants event in Hong Kong, highlighting its flagship brand on the global culinary stage.

The award was given to Mingles, led by chef Kang Min-gu, which ranked fourth overall this year — the highest among Korean restaurants.

Held from March 23-25, the event — dubbed the “Oscars of gastronomy” — ranks Asia’s top 50 restaurants based on votes from more than 300 industry experts, including chefs and critics. Nongshim has participated as an official partner since 2024.

The company also conducted on-site promotions, including tasting sessions of Shin Ramyun and related products, and hosted a chef collaboration session featuring David Lai of Michelin one-star restaurant Neighborhood and chef Kang Byung-wook.

A Nongshim official said the company aims to further elevate Shin Ramyun’s premium brand positioning through continued engagement with the global culinary industry.