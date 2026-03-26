KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia is accelerating its shift towards a greener, smarter and more decentralised energy system. Solar & Storage Live Malaysia arrives at a defining moment for Malaysia's energy sector.

Organised by Terrapinn on 8–9 April 2026 at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, the event is the country's premier platform for advancing solar and energy storage deployment. With 100+ exhibitors, 100+ speakers, and more than 5,000 industry leaders expected to attend, the event draws together the full spectrum of the energy ecosystem from government agencies and utilities to developers, installers, investors, and innovators.

Supported by initiatives such as the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER), Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 and Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA), Solar & Storage Live Malaysia 2026 highlights the nation's commitment to accelerating clean energy deployment, modernising the grid, and driving innovation across the solar and energy storage sector.

The event has garnered strong support from key government agencies and industry partners, including the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA), Malaysia Association of Sustainable Supply Chain & Innovation (MASSCI), Machinery & Engineering Industries Federation (MEIF) and more.

On the exhibition floor, attendees can explore the latest upgrades and technology from over 100 leading energy players, including Deye, Lapp, Amtech, SynVista, BYD, Jinko Solar and many more. From in PV panels, inverters, BESS and cables, to software, and smart energy solutions, this is a one-stop showcase of the innovations shaping Malaysia's energy future.

"Malaysia's renewable energy sector is entering a transformative phase, and events like Solar & Storage Live Malaysia 2026 are vital for connecting the entire ecosystem, from developers and utilities to manufacturers and corporate energy users. We are thrilled to return with a bigger and better show with double the number of exhibitors and a brand-new speaker lineup. Attendees will have even more opportunities to discover solutions, build partnerships, and gain practical insights that will directly impact their projects and business strategies", says Paul Clark, Managing Director at Terrapinn Pte Ltd.

Alongside the exhibition, the free-to-attend conference will address the eight most critical topics in the industry including C&I Rooftop Solar, Energy Storage & Batteries, Smart Energy, AI & Future Tech, EV Mobility, T&D and Smart Grid, and ROI & Net Zero. The Solar Installer University will also offer hands-on workshops for solar installers and technicians covering system design and deployment, operations and maintenance, energy management, troubleshooting, and more, equipping professionals with practical skills to apply directly on the job. Among the 100+ confirmed expert speakers include:

Solar & Storage Live Malaysia 2026 is set to be the country's most important gathering for developers, utilities, installers, EPCs, manufacturers, corporate energy buyers, and investors. It offers a unique opportunity to explore innovative technologies, gain actionable insights from industry leaders, and forge the partnerships that will drive Malaysia's solar and energy storage sector forward.

For more information, please visit https://www.terrapinn.com/SSLMY2026PRNEWSWIRE

PR Newswire is the official media partner of the Solar & Storage Live Malaysia.

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:

Amira Azli

Marketing Executive

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Amira.Azli@terrapinn.com

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.