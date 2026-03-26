The 20th International Security Conference will be held Aug. 11-12 at Coex in Seoul, bringing together global cybersecurity leaders amid rapid industry growth and rising digital threats, organizers said Thursday.

Under the theme “The Future of AI-Driven Autonomous Security,” the event is expected to serve as a key platform for discussing evolving cyber risks and the accelerating transition toward AI-based security systems.

South Korea’s cybersecurity industry has expanded following a string of major data breaches in 2025, including cases involving Coupang, the country’s three largest telecom operators and major financial institutions. As the government moves to tighten data protection and boost security infrastructure, the domestic cybersecurity sector is projected to grow 16.1 percent to 4.08 trillion won, according to an official report.

Marking its 20th anniversary, this year's event will feature more than 120 sessions across 25 tracks, along with exhibitions, specialized workshops and hands-on training programs designed for over 10,000 security professionals.

The event will highlight the industry’s shift from conventional automation to “autonomous security” enabled by AI agents, while offering practical insights into responding to real-world cyber threats, officials said.

“As we move into the era of agentic AI and physical AI, the rapid evolution of technology is creating new challenges,” said Lee Ki-joo, chair of the ISEC organizing committee. “ISEC 2026 will serve as a definitive platform to explore how autonomous security can be effectively developed and managed in response to these changes.”

ISEC 2026 is hosted by its organizing committee and coorganized by the Korea Internet & Security Agency, the Korea CISO Association and TheBN. More than 50 government ministries and organizations — including the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, and the Personal Information Protection Commission — are supporting the event.