TWS made Rolling Stone magazine’s annual Future 25 list, which “runs through the artists who have us excited for what’s next around the world and across all genres.”

The boy group is “making waves with their ‘boyhood pop’ music and their inventive choreography,” it wrote, touting TWS as “one of the most exciting and energetic young K-pop groups today.

“We consider Boyhood Pop as a genre, a story, and a spectrum that is ever widening and broadening,” said Jihoon in an interview with the US magazine, adding, “But whatever we do, we want to exude that positivity for listeners.”

The six-member group debuted in 2024 with EP “Sparkling Blue” and has since released three more mini albums and a single. The group is also slated to release a new album next month.

From Friday to Sunday, TWS will be hosting a fan meetup in Seoul — its second such event.