Ive will expand its second international tour, “Show What I Am,” to North America and add two more cities in Asia, Starship Entertainment said Thursday.

The group will launch the North American leg in Toronto on July 21 and visit Montreal followed by five cities across US, before wrapping it up in Vancouver, British Columbia, the following month. In September, the girl group will perform twice each in Hong Kong and Taipei, Taiwan.

The tour began in Seoul in November last year and will resume next month, taking the six members to five cities in Asia and three in Oceania.

The concert trip is in support of Ive's second full-length album, “Revive+,” which came out last month. Lead single “Bang Bang” landed atop all major music charts at home, achieving the feat for the sixth time for the act.