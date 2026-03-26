HD Hyundai Chair Chung Ki-sun traveled to Vietnam this week to inspect the company’s key production facilities, stressing safety and on-site management, according to the company on Thursday.

Chung visited HD Hyundai’s production bases in the country, HD Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding and HD Hyundai Eco Vina, over two days from Tuesday to Wednesday, where he inspected manufacturing facilities, reviewed safety systems and encouraged employees.

“Management begins at the site, and the answers to all problems are found in the field,” Chung said. “I will continue to visit frequently and work together with you to find solutions whenever challenges arise.”

The visit marks Chung’s fifth on-site inspection since taking office as chairman in October. He has previously visited the company’s domestic facilities in Eumseong and Chungju, both in North Chungcheong Province, and Ulsan, as well as the company’s shipyard in the Philippines.

On Tuesday, Chung visited the HD Vietnam Shipbuilding yard in Khanh Hoa Province, examining the construction of petrochemical product carriers currently under production. During the visit, he emphasized the importance of workplace safety.

The following day, Chung traveled to HD Hyundai Eco Vina, located in Dung Quat Economic Zone of Quang Ngai Province in central Vietnam. The facility is being developed as a production base for the company’s environmentally friendly independent tank and port cranes.

It marked Chung’s first visit to the site since HD Hyundai completed acquisition of the facility last December from Doosan Enerbility. Chung inspected key facilities, including tank production lines, port crane assembly areas and LNG module manufacturing plants.

He also held a luncheon with expatriate employees, acknowledging the challenges of employees working away from their families and expressed appreciation for their dedication.