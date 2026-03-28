South Korea is betting on spring travel to revive local tourism, rolling out one of its most expansive domestic travel campaigns, complete with steep transport discounts, hotel deals and cash-back incentives.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the campaign, titled “Traveling Spring 2026,” will run through May under the slogan “Travel differently, reach everywhere,” signaling a push to disperse tourism spending across the country.

The initiative follows a government tourism strategy meeting in February and reflects a broader policy goal: redirecting domestic travelers toward regional destinations that have struggled with declining populations and slower economic activity.

At the center of the campaign are aggressive transportation discounts. Travelers purchasing Korail's designated regional rail packages can receive benefits equivalent to full train-fare reimbursement if they visit and verify their trips to select destinations. The offer covers 42 areas classified as population-declining regions.

Additional rail promotions include half-price tickets on five themed train routes and discounts on the popular “Naeilro Pass,” a flexible rail pass favored by younger travelers.

Air travel is also included. Passengers booking domestic round-trip flights through Naver can receive up to 20,000 won in reward points.

To complement transportation deals, the government is distributing around 100,000 lodging discount coupons for areas outside the capital region through online travel agencies. Travelers booking accommodations priced above 70,000 won can receive a 30,000 won discount, while cheaper stays are eligible for 20,000 won off. The coupons will be released on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. on April 8, with each user eligible to claim one. They can be used for bookings through April 30.

A newly introduced multinight incentive aims to encourage longer stays. Visitors booking at least two nights can receive up to 70,000 won in additional discounts.

Beyond discounts, the campaign introduces a “regional love vacation” program that reimburses travelers for half of their expenses — up to 100,000 won per person — in the form of local currency vouchers. The incentive is available in select rural and coastal regions, including parts of Gangwon, South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces.

“Through this campaign, we hope people rediscover the charm of domestic travel while bringing vitality to regional economies,” said Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young. “We encourage everyone to explore different parts of Korea and create meaningful experiences this spring.”

The campaign also layers in curated travel products, offering up to 40 percent discounts on select packages sold through Gmarket and Lotte On. Meanwhile, a parallel initiative titled “May: Month of the Sea” focuses on coastal tourism, with additional discounts on seaside accommodations and marine leisure activities.

The government is also leaning into experience-driven travel. A series of themed trips — ranging from food tours to solo travel, running routes, photography and book-themed itineraries — will be offered in partnership with content creators, targeting about 1,000 participants.

In parallel, a nationwide project will invite travel experts and the public to identify 100 standout destinations, with voting scheduled for May.

Local governments and institutions are joining the push. Cities including Incheon and Daegu plan to offer discounted city tour buses, while Templestay programs will cut participation fees by half in May.