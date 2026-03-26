TOKYO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) announced that its FonesVisuas Test, an innovative blood test that predicts disease risk, is being offered by Royal Healthcare (*1), a Singapore-based medical institution and group company of Sojitz Corporation that combines the latest medical expertise with the art of hospitality.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global rise in lifestyle-related diseases and dementia underscores the urgency for advanced predictive diagnostics (*2). Concurrently, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) iLibrary data has identified cancer and cardiovascular diseases as leading causes of mortality worldwide (*3), amplifying the urgency for proactive health management solutions.

Royal Healthcare is based in Singapore's medical hub, Novena, providing personalized, high-quality health screening services alongside customized medical experiences that prioritize efficiency and convenience for both local and international patients.

The addition of the FonesVisuas Test represents a significant advancement by analyzing proteins that reflect dynamic physiological changes. From just a small blood sample, the test can predict risks of developing conditions such as dementia, heart attack, lung cancer, chronic kidney disease, and prostate cancer over the next several years.

Royal Healthcare combines its services with conventional health checkups to guide individuals who are not yet ill but also not in optimal health toward lifestyle improvements. This approach aims to prevent future illness and enhance people's quality of life.

Looking ahead, NEC plans to expand provision of the FonesVisuas Test internationally, particularly in the APAC region, underscoring its commitment to advancing global healthcare standards.

Notes

(*1) https://royal-healthcare.com/

(*2) https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/noncommunicable-diseases; https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dementia

(*3) https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/social-issues-migration-health/health-at-a-glance-2023_7a7afb35-en

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