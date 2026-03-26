BEIJING, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from China Daily:

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has laid a foundation for coordinated innovation and is set to intensify efforts in the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, industrial upgrading and technology finance, a senior official said.

Jin Wei, vice-mayor of Beijing, highlighted that research collaboration across the region has grown stronger. A dedicated joint fund under the National Natural Science Foundation of China has been established. It supports 270 projects, fostering collaboration among more than 700 research teams, and incubating 179 hard-tech enterprises.

In terms of industrial collaboration, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has mapped out six key industry chains, including hydrogen energy and biomedicine, and jointly developed seven advanced manufacturing clusters, such as integrated circuits and artificial intelligence.

This Wednesday marks the opening of the 2026 Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference. The five-day event lists deepening coordinated innovation in the region as one of its priorities, and will host the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated innovation and high-quality development forum as a parallel session on Friday.

The parallel forum will consist of six sessions, including keynote speeches, announcements, and cooperation signing ceremonies. It aims to connect cutting-edge technologies and international resources, explore pathways and models for coordinated regional innovation, and build a platform for exchanges and cooperation among governments, enterprises, universities and research institutions.

"We are jointly enhancing the prestigious reputation of Zhongguancun," Jin said, adding that four such parks have been established in areas such as the Binhai New District in Tianjin and Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have jointly set up operation teams, implemented supporting policies and improved cultivation systems. More than 9,800 enterprises have settled in these four parks. Notably, the park in Xiong'an New Area, inaugurated just over two years ago, has attracted more than 260 tech enterprises.

Looking ahead, Jin emphasized that the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region will continue to promote the transformation of sci-tech achievements and establish a regular mechanism for aligning research outcomes with practical applications.

The region will also organize strategic sci-tech forces, such as national laboratories, universities and research institutes, to cooperate with key enterprises in Tianjin and Hebei, and build industrialization carriers in areas such as Tongzhou, Wuqing and Langfang.