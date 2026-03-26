US President Donald Trump on Wednesday portrayed a nuclear-armed Iran as a "cancer," saying the United States has "cut it out" through its ongoing military operation against the Islamic Republic.

Trump made the remarks during the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner in Washington, as America's campaign of airstrikes on Iran, codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," is in its fourth week, seeking to destroy its missile capabilities and Navy, and deny it any pathway to nuclear arms.

"What we had to do is get rid of the cancer. We had to cut out the cancer," he said. "The cancer was Iran with a nuclear weapon, and we've cut it out."

He sought to ease concerns about the economic impact of the war, saying it is "short term."

"I thought that the energy prices ... would go up, go up higher. I thought the stock market would go somewhat lower, but it didn't matter to me ... short term," he said, underscoring the need to prevent Iran from developing nuclear arms.

His remarks came as the Trump administration is seeking an off-ramp from the war through negotiations with Tehran amid concerns about the war's repercussions on oil prices and inflation. (Yonhap)