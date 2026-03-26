SYDNEY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Australia's renewable penetration continues to rise, large-scale solar plants are increasingly facing negative daytime electricity prices, growing solar curtailment, and higher market volatility in the National Electricity Market (NEM). At the same time, grid operators are placing greater emphasis on system strength, frequency response, and grid stability as inverter-based generation expands.

Against this backdrop, Sungrow introduced the Hybrid PV-ESS Solution tailored for Australian projects at Sungrow PV & ESS Summit in Sydney. The solution integrates Sungrow's 1+X modular inverter with a dedicated storage interface, PowerTitan 3.0 with built-in DC/DC module, and the PV-ESS Synergy Management System. The hybrid solution enables seamless coordination between solar generation and battery storage, delivering higher operational efficiency, flexible energy dispatch, and improved grid compatibility.

Seamless PV-Storage Coordination for Higher System Performance

With the Single-Platform PV-ESS design, the system supports up to 8 hours of battery discharge duration, a high DC/AC ratio of up to 2.0, and up to 100% ESS power utilization. The optimized energy system leverages peak and off-peak price arbitrage to secure reliable 24/7 green power supply for PV assets. It delivers holistic optimization across system costs, energy conversion and power regulation, laying a firm foundation for enhanced project value.

Whole-of-Project Lifecycle Cost and Efficiency Optimisation

The DC-coupled hybrid architecture offers clear cost and efficiency benefits for large-scale solar and storage projects across Australia. By integrating storage directly on the DC side, the solution eliminates the need for a separate Power Conversion System (PCS) and dedicated MV station (MVS), while greatly reducing AC cabling and system complexity. The architecture also reduces energy conversion stages from six (conventional AC-coupled systems) to four, minimising round-trip losses. Independent testing confirms an overall efficiency gain of 3-5%, helping developers maximise long-term asset performance and project returns.

Beyond hardware optimisation, the Single-Platform PV-ESS design enhances lifecycle performance: integrated architecture accelerates installation and grid connection, while adaptive control software maintains optimal operation under variable site conditions. Backed by Sungrow's local Australian service network and one-stop after-sales support, the solution ensures reliable, efficient management throughout the project lifecycle, ultimately maximising long-term asset returns for large-scale solar and storage deployments across Australia.

Intelligent Dispatch for Power Delivery

Sungrow's intelligent dispatch system optimizes operations for Australia's NEM. It stores excess PV during peak output or curtailment, charging fast in low-price windows and discharging smoothly at peak demand. This reduces curtailment, stabilizes grid-friendly output, and ensures reliable all-day supply—maximising renewable yield and project returns.

"The reliability of our solution has been well proven through large-scale deployments across the globe, including the 100 MW PV + 220 MWh Cunderdin hybrid plant in Western Australia, as well as more than 90 PV-plus-storage projects worldwide," said Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow Asia Pacific. "Through continuous technological innovation and advanced system integration, Sungrow aims to further unlock system efficiency and maximize project value, while accelerating Australia's transition toward a renewable-powered energy future."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

Contact:

Luly Wang

luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com